Learning More

The New Mexico native reflected on how their upbringing affected their relationship with their gender identity.

“Growing up in Dallas, Texas, in the South, being Christian, there were a lot of norms that were already pushed on to me when it came to sexuality and gender,” Lovato told Jane Fonda during an interview for Fire Drill Friday in June 2021. “And I’m a very fluid person, I’m a very free spirited, open person.”

Lovato explained that they initially weren’t sure how to identify, but that they didn’t want to make themselves “smaller for the patriarchy.”

They added, “So, there’s been moments in my life that have been very confusing to me, you know being 10 years old, attracted to women and not knowing what that meant as a Christian and being raised in the South where that’s not very open. You know, it’s harder there.”