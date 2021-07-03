Making Progress

“I actually had come out to loved ones and friends, like, last year, but this year, I made it public,” they shared during YouTube Pride 2021 in June. “I am grateful for the progress that my family members have made in using my pronouns, team members, friends.”

For the singer, coming out to fans was a major step.

“I felt it was really important for me to share that with the world,” they explained. “I’ve been so open and honest with my truth to my fans. I felt holding it in any longer just didn’t feel right, and I wanted to share that — my truth — with the world.”

The positive reaction to their coming out has made the former X Factor judge feel even better about their journey.

“I love the conversation that it has begun to spark and I think that’s really important. So I have officially changed my pronouns to they/them, and yeah, I feel better than ever,” they concluded.