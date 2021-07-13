Demi Lovato Is 'OK' With Misgendering Mistakes: 'Grateful for Your Effort'

Misgendering

Lovato addressed being misgendered in a July 2021 Instagram post in honor of Nonbinary Awareness Week. “I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention,” they captioned the image. “It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay 😊🙏🏼💞 remember that I love you, and to keep going.”

The image showed white text on a black background. “If you misgender me — that’s okay 🙏 I accidentally misgender myself sometimes!” the singer, who publicly began using they/them pronouns two months prior, explained. “It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

The “Dancing With the Devil” performer added that as long as fans “keep trying to respect my truth,” then eventually, “the shift will come naturally.” They concluded by thanking everyone for actively trying to adjust to their pronouns, noting, “I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process.”