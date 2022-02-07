The Engagement

Lovato opened up about the “dissolvement” of their engagement to Max Ehrich, which came to an end in September 2020. “I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn’t think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé,” they told The 19th in August 2021.

Ending that relationship helped Lovato step fully into their identity. “I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted,” they added. “And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self.”