Cody Linley

Young love! The Hannah Montana alum went on a date with Lovato in 2008 — but things didn’t end the way they’d hoped. “I was going to be picking Demi up around 7 p.m. and I didn’t get to pick her up until like 9. I had an audition in downtown Hollywood, and after my audition, my car broke down in, like, the worst place,” Linley told Seventeen at the time. “It was really the most up and down night of my life.”