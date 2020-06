Guilherme Vasconcelos

Lovato moved on with another pro fighter, Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, who she met at West Hollywood’s Unbreakable Performance fitness center. Us confirmed that the pair had “hooked up” in the summer of 2016, and though it wasn’t serious at the time, the duo reconnected the following January. They dated for nearly five months before eventually breaking up in May 2017.