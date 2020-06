Henry Levy

The “Anyone” singer was first linked to the Enfants Riches Déprimé founder in November 2018 after they were seen holding hands and grabbing sushi in Beverly Hills. A source revealed the next month that Lovato was “totally head over heels” with Levy, who made her feel “safe” and “not judged,” since he was also sober. The duo called it quits in March 2019 after four months together.