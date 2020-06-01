Joe Jonas

The Camp Rock costars sent Disney fans into a frenzy when they confirmed their “perfect” relationship to Access Hollywood in March 2010. After their breakup three months later, the DNCE frontman insisted the decision was mutual. “When I met Demi, I knew right away that our friendship was really strong,” he told Teen Vogue at the time. “I don’t want to lose that ever.” The two remained close through the years, with Lovato even congratulating her ex on his engagement to Sophie Turner in 2017.