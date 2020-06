Wilmer Valderrama

Lovato met the That ’70s Show actor when she was 17 years old, and the pair began dating one year later. After facing a few ups and downs in their relationship, the pair called it quits in 2016 after six years together. “I think it was love at first sight,” Lovato recalled in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated. “We connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock, my everything.”