She Has Experience With Sobriety

The New York native lost her dad to a drug overdose when she was 12. “RIP to a legend & my father who heroin killed too soon 11.6.99🙏,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2019, alongside a picture of her dad. “I just lost another friend to an overdose. I hope one day we eradicate the need to self-medicate & tackle the devastating losses we’re facing as a society due to the opioid epidemic.”

She spoke to the Los Angeles Times in June 2018 about how her father’s death led to her relocating to Los Angeles as a teenager, admitting she ended up “cooking crystal meth and selling guns and running drugs” before getting sober at age 17. “It’s so crucial to let people know that, yeah, I’ve won a Grammy and I’ve done really well, and I’ve been rapping, and I have songs with Demi and Skrillex and Lupe Fiasco, but like right now, I’ve got depression,” she explained. “And that’s OK. That’s life.”