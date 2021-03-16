She’s Been a Creative Director and Producer for the CMAs

The performer added creative director and producer to her resume over the past few years, working on the 2019 Country Music Awards, 2020 Billboard Music Awards and also directing music videos and live performances. She both choreographed and was the creative director for Halsey and Ballerini’s “The Other Girl” performance at the 2020 CMT Awards. She was nominated for an award at the World Choreography Awards in October 2020 for her work with Halsey at the American Music Awards.