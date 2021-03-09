9 Lives

In the first look at her eye-opening YouTube Originals docuseries, Dancing With the Devil, Lovato discussed the gritty details of her 2018 overdose like never before. “I had three strokes. I had a heart attack,” she said in the teaser, which was released in February 2021. “My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.”

As she looked back on all of her ups and downs through the years, the “I Love Me” singer hoped to put her past behind her. “”I’ve had a lot of lives, like my cat. You know, I’m on my ninth life,” she added. “I’m ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music.”