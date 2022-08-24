A Sober Album

“I’ve definitely been through a ton. That’s no secret to the world,” Lovato revealed during a June 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “After going through even more stuff last year — I came out of treatment again — and I realized I really want to do this for myself, and I want to make the best album possible.”

They added: “Something that really represents who I am, and I think the best way to do that — and the easiest way to do that, and the most authentic — is to do it clean and sober. I made this album clean and sober. I can’t say that about my last album, but this one I’m really proud about.”

Holy Fvck is set for an August 19, 2022, release.