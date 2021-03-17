Another Relapse

“I wish I could say the last night that I ever touched heroin was the night of my overdose, but it wasn’t,” the two-time Grammy nominee said in her March 2021 YouTube documentary. The “Alone” singer “ended up getting high” with the same drug dealer who sold her the laced heroin that sent her to the hospital in 2018. (She also claimed that the dealer sexually assaulted her the night of her overdose.)

“I had just done a weeklong intensive trauma retreat. The night that I came back from that retreat, I called him. I wanted to rewrite his choice of violating me. I wanted it now to be my choice,” Lovato added. “I called him back and said, ‘No, I’m gonna f–k you.’ It didn’t fix anything. It didn’t take anything away. It made me feel worse. … I thought, ‘How did I pick up the same drugs that put me in the hospital?’ I was, like, mortified at my decisions.”