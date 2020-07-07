Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Her Own Words

Breaking Her Silence

The Sonny with a Chance alum was hospitalized after she overdosed at her L.A. home in July 2018. She broke her silence on the near-fatal incident nearly two weeks later with a now-deleted Instagram post on August 5, 2018. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

The singer continued: “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”