Demi Lovato Cleared Up a Common Misconception About Drug Addiction

Clearing Up Misconceptions

“One thing that I think people have a common misconception of is that if people are using drugs, or if they are dealing with an eating disorder or self-harm, that they want to die. I actually said there were many times in my life that those things stopped me from dying,” Lovato told Diane Guerrero on an episode of the Jane the Virgin star’s “Yeah No, I’m Not OK” podcast in March 2021.

“I think I turned to those coping mechanisms because I genuinely was in so much pain that I didn’t want to die, and I didn’t know what else to do. I did the best that I could at times, and now that I have other tools and other resources, I know how else to deal and how else to cope so I don’t have to resort to those behaviors again,” the “What Other People Say” singer continued.