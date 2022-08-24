How It Started

In August 2022, Lovato opened up about their experience trying drugs for the first time during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12, or 13,” they told host Alexandra Cooper at the time. “I got into a car accident and they prescribed me opiates. My mom didn’t think she would have to lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter but I was already drinking at that point. I had been bullied and was looking for an escape.”

While their mother originally “locked” the pills away, the “Cool for the Summer” singer admitted to then trying cocaine a few years later. “At 17, it was the first time I tried coke and, like, loved it too much and then kinda bled into me going to treatment right after I turned 18,” they said.