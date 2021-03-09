Real Talk

Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Her Own Words

By
Demi Lovato Reveals She Doesn't Drive, Struggles Reading After Suffering 'Brain Damage' From 2018 Overdose
Demi Lovato YouTube
21
20 / 21
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Lasting Impact

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today,” Lovato admitted during a Television Critics Association panel in February 2021, one month before her Dancing With the Devil docuseries premiered. “I don’t drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision. I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a really big deal when I was able to read out of a book, like, two months later because my vision was so blurry. I’ve dealt with the repercussions, and they’re there to remind me what could happen if I get into a dark place again. I’m grateful for these reminders.”

Back to top