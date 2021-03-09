Lasting Impact

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today,” Lovato admitted during a Television Critics Association panel in February 2021, one month before her Dancing With the Devil docuseries premiered. “I don’t drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision. I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a really big deal when I was able to read out of a book, like, two months later because my vision was so blurry. I’ve dealt with the repercussions, and they’re there to remind me what could happen if I get into a dark place again. I’m grateful for these reminders.”