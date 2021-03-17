Not ‘One-Size-Fits-All’

During a March 2021 interview with Glamour magazine, Lovato revealed that she hasn’t completely cut out marijuana and alcohol since her near-fatal 2018 overdose, admitting that an “all or nothing” style of sobriety isn’t the right fit for her. “I think I want to try this balance thing in the substance side of my life too,” she remembered telling her sober coach. “A one-size-fits-all solution does not work for everybody. Any path that is right for someone else does not mean that it is an effective, meaningful, safe path for you. … What I’m encouraging people to do is just make choices for themselves. Autonomy, for me, is what changed my life.”

Lovato later revealed that she had hesitations about being upfront with her choice to smoke and drink “in moderation.” In her eye-opening Dancing With the Devil doc, she said being “such a black and white thinker” has made it difficult to fully give up certain substances. “I don’t want people to hear that and think they can just go out and try having a drink or smoking a joint. … You shouldn’t be forced to be sober if you’re not ready. You shouldn’t get sober for other people.”