Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Her Own Words

Out of Control

“My first time doing coke I was 17, working on Disney Channel, and I was with a couple friends and they introduced me to it. I was scared because my mom always told me your heart could just burst if you do it. But I did it anyways and I loved it,” Lovato confessed in her 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated. “I felt out of control the first time I did it. My dad was an addict and an alcoholic. Guess I always searched for what he found in drugs and alcohol because it fulfilled him and he chose that over a family.”