Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Her Own Words

Seeing the Signs

“People say that relapses happen before you use. Your mind starts setting up the relapse before you take that drink or that first hit. The times we’d broken up, I had already gone to that place of, ‘Yeah, this is what’s happening,’” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer told Cosmopolitan magazine in September 2015 about her on-again, off-again relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama. “I didn’t realize it at the time, but I just wanted to sabotage everything around me so that I could sabotage myself.”