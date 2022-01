Sharing Hope

“There are periods of time where I forget about my food struggles and other times it’s all I think about. Still,” Lovato captioned a Boomerang via Instagram of a mug with a symbol for the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) in May 2021. “But that is what ED recovery looks like for some people and I still have hope that someday I won’t think about it anymore. For now my mug reminds me that I am worth it, and today I believe it.”