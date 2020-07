Sister, Sister

Lovato credited her now 15-year-old sister Madison De La Garza as one of the reasons she got sober during a September 2017 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. “I knew that I had a lot of life ahead of me but one of the main reasons of getting sober was so that I could be around my little sister because my mom and dad [said I couldn’t be around her] if I was doing stuff,” she explained.