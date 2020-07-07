Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Her Own Words

Smuggling Drugs

“I couldn’t go 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine and I would bring it on airplanes,” the actress confessed to Access Hollywood in 2013. “I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep and I would do it right there. I’d sneak to the bathroom and I’d do it. That’s how difficult it got and that was even with somebody [with me], I had a sober companion, somebody who was watching me 24/7 and living with me … I was able to hide it from them as well.”