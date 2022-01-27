2018

During an appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, Kutcher opened up about the aftermath of his split from the Disclosure star. “Right after I got divorced, I went to the mountains for a week by myself,” he said. “I did no food, no drink — just water and tea. I took all my computers away, my phone, my everything. I was there by myself, so there was no talking. I just had a notepad, a pen and water and tea — for a week.”

The getaway was a “really spiritual” experience for the actor, who wrote letters to all of his former flames. “I wrote down every single relationship that I had where I felt like there was some grudge or some anything, regret, anything. And I wrote letters to every single person, and on day seven, I typed them all out and then sent them,” he explained.