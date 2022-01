2019

Before the release of her book, Inside Out, Demi said she felt “lost” throughout her marriage to Kutcher. “I guess the fundamental question that came forward for me was, ‘How did I get here?'” she reflected during a Good Morning America interview. “I mean, from where I started to what I’ve experienced, where I’ve been, how did I get here? … I think the thing, if I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself.”