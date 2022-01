2019

Nearly two decades after calling it quits, Demi revealed that she and Kutcher didn’t have a close post-breakup relationship. “We have some things that overlap,” she told WSJ. Magazine. “It’s friendly. But we’re not … hanging out.”

Her friendship with Willis, on the other hand, is much stronger. “I was just at the renewal of their vows,” she said of the Die Hard actor and wife Emma Heming.