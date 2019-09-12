On Her Relationship With Ashton Kutcher

Moore and Kutcher started dating in 2003. “[I was enjoying] a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties,” she wrote in the book, per the NYT.

During the beginning of the twosome’s relationship, the G.I. Jane star discovered she was pregnant. Six months into the pregnancy, however, Moore, who planned to name the baby girl Chaplin Ray, had a miscarriage. While they tried to get pregnant through fertility treatments after they wed in 2005, they were unsuccessful. They split in 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2013. Two years later, the That ‘70s Show star married former costar Mila Kunis. The couple share 4-year-old daughter Wyatt and 2-year-old son Dimitri. (Kutcher declined to comment when NYT reached out.)