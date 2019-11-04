On Coming Back Together as a Family

After Tallulah moved out of Rumer’s place, she moved in with her dad, Bruce Willis, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“My dad didn’t understand that once a child graduates from high school, you still have to take care of them. I truly don’t think he recalled that,” she explained, noting that the actor didn’t know “what to do” with her.

Tallulah hit rock bottom when she was too high to meet her little sister. (While she didn’t specify the timeline, Bruce and his second wife, Emma Heming, share daughters Mabel, 7, and Evelyn, 5.)

“Our little sister was about to be born and Scout came in to tell me and I had taken a bunch of codeine and I had done a bunch of cocaine that morning,” Tallulah recalled. “And Scout couldn’t wake me up. She was shaking me. … When I finally woke up, she was crying and I made her feel horrible about it. Then I woke up a few hours later and I was hysterically crying.”

After an intervention with Rumer and Scout, Tallulah moved back in with Moore and asked to go to treatment. The family of five reunited for the first time in years while visiting Tallulah in rehab.