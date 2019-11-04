On Demi’s Substance Abuse

Tallulah compared her mother’s relapse to her turning into “a monster.”

“I remember there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense that her eyes were shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking. Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober,” Tallulah explained. “There were moments where it would get angry. … I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child. … It was not the mom that we had gown up with.”

In 2012, Moore was rushed to the hospital after she took a hit of synthetic pot and nitrous oxide.

“I was there in the other room with 911, panicking,” Rumer recalled on Monday. “Because I’m like, ‘All right, either my mom’s going to die and I’m not going to be in the room and I’m going to feel the guilt of that for the rest of my life, or I’m going to be there and see this image of my mom that I will never get out of my head… Or I’m going to have to call my sisters in the morning and tell them that our mom died and they’re never going to talk to her again.'”

Moore revealed on Monday’s episode that she will be eight years sober in January.