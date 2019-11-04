On Marriage to Ashton

“So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away,” Rumer said. “When she wanted to have another baby, and then it wasn’t happening, and then there was so much focus on that, it was like, ‘Oh we’re not enough.’”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added that she moved out of the house after her mother’s miscarriage.

“After you had a miscarriage, I literally was just like, ‘Why are you so desperate to have another kid?’ I couldn’t stand the idea,” Rumer admitted. “But then I found these pictures and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I saw how big her stomach was and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’m so insensitive.’”

Moore added that she was codependent on Kutcher.

“My addiction to Ashton was probably almost more devastating,” the Ghost star said. “It took me seriously away emotionally.”

Tallulah, who still lived with Moore when she with Kutcher, told her mother that she felt “forgotten” during their marriage.

“I developed and I nurtured a narrative that she didn’t love me,” Tallulah said. “I truly believed it. And I know that she does. 100 percent, but in that moment, you’re hurt. And you can’t fathom that someone that loves you would do that to you. And would chose others more than you.”