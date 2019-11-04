On Sex

“In the book, she talks about one of the first times she had sex and how she felt she needed to,” Tallulah said. “And how she felt like it was something expected of her, which has pretty much been my exact story.”

In Inside Out, the Striptease star revealed that she was raped by a man who paid her mother $500 to have sex with Moore, who was 15 years old at the time.

“I have blotted out the exact sequence of events — the details that led from me opening the front door, to wondering if my mother had given him a key, to feeling trapped in my own home with a man three times my age and twice my size, to him raping me,” she wrote. “I had nobody to protect me.”