On Ashton Kutcher’s Alleged Affairs

Moore claimed that Kutcher suggested the twosome have threesomes during their marriage. “There was two different people we opened our relationship to, and they didn’t have bed intentions … They were good people, but it was still a mistake,” she explained.

After learning that Kutcher had allegedly cheated, Moore blamed herself for allowing “a third party” into their relationship. Shortly after their sixth wedding anniversary, however, the news broke that Kutcher had an affair while in San Diego for Danny Masterson’s bachelor party. She wrote that he “admitted it right away.”

While the 2011 split caused Moore to spiral, she concluded that she was grateful for her time with Kutcher: “Whatever pain we went through together enabled both of us to grow into the people we are today.”