On Bruce Willis Marriage

Moore claimed that Willis, whom she married 1987, told her he didn’t know if he wanted to be married after she gave birth to their eldest daughter, Rumer.

“But Bruce didn’t want to be the guy who walked out on his family, who did that to his kid,” she wrote. “When he left to do Hudson Hawk, things were in a very precious state. I went over to visit once, and, frankly, I had the feeling that he had screwed around.”

Moore and Willis finalized their divorce in 2000. They share three daughters: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.