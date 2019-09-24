On Her Eating Disorder

Moore was told to lose weight while auditioning for the 1986 film About Last Night because she wasn’t “leading-lady thin.”

Her “obsession with working out” returned after she gave birth to her second daughter, Scout, with then-husband Bruce Willis in 1991.

“I didn’t feel like I could stop exercising,” she wrote. “It was my job to fit into that unforgiving military uniform I’d be wearing in two months in A Few Good Men. Getting in shape for that movie launched the obsession with working out that would consume me over the next five years.”

While filming Striptease in 1996, Moore became obsessed with what she was eating, consuming “half cup of oatmeal” for breakfast and “protein and some vegetables” for the rest of the day.

“If all this obsessing about my body sounds crazy to you, you’re not wrong: eating disorders are crazy, they are a sickness. But that doesn’t make them less real,” she explained.