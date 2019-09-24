On Her Relapse

Moore revealed that she relapsed during her relationship with Kutcher.

“Ashton was enjoying a glass of good red wine when he said, ‘I don’t know if alcoholism is a real thing — I think it’s all about moderation,’” Moore recalled. “I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party. In my mind, Ashton wanted that, too.”

While celebrating her 45th birthday in 2007, Moore nearly drowned in a hot tub. After the incident, she claimed that Kutcher was “furious,” which confused her because he “encouraged” her to “go in this direction.”