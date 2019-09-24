Confessions

Demi Moore Gets Real About Her Painful Childhood, Drugs, Ashton Kutcher and Other Exes in New Book ‘Inside Out’

On Her Relapse

Moore revealed that she relapsed during her relationship with Kutcher.

 

“Ashton was enjoying a glass of good red wine when he said, ‘I don’t know if alcoholism is a real thing — I think it’s all about moderation,’” Moore recalled. “I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party. In my mind, Ashton wanted that, too.”

 

While celebrating her 45th birthday in 2007, Moore nearly drowned in a hot tub. After the incident, she claimed that Kutcher was “furious,” which confused her because he “encouraged” her to “go in this direction.”

