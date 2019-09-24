On Miscarriage With Ashton Kutcher

Moore wrote that she had “never been so happy” in her life when she started seeing Kutcher in 2003. A year and a half into their relationship, however, Moore, who was 42 at the time, learned she was pregnant.

Six months later, she had a miscarriage. In the book, Moore revealed that the couple were expecting a baby girl who they planned to name Chaplin Ray.

“It was my fault, I felt for sure: if only I hadn’t opened the door to drinking, I never would have lost the baby. Even worse, I was still smoking when I found out I was pregnant, and it took me a few weeks to quit completely,” she explained. “I was wracked with guilt and convinced what had happened was my doing.”