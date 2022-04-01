2. He Has Used His Restaurant to Give Back

During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Humm converted his temporary closed restaurant into a commissary to provide free meals to food-insecure New Yorkers.

Eleven Madison Park partnered up with nonprofit Rethink Food to prepare and deliver meals. Humm expanded that into a truck that serves meals to the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

“Turning the restaurant into a community kitchen during the pandemic had a big impact. We cooked over a million meals for food-insecure New Yorkers and it brought up a lot of things like: What is luxury? What does it even mean? It’s just this idea,” Humm said during an interview with Departures in June 2021. “I mean, there’s no way around it — Eleven Madison Park is a luxury brand. So then what is our role within that?”