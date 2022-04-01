3. He Has a Passion for Plant-Based Cuisine

After reopening Eleven Madison Park amid the pandemic, Humm transitioned the location into a plant-based focused eatery. Humm also announced that every meal at Eleven Madison Park would pay for five meals distributed to those in need for free.

In March 2022, the restaurant owner opened up about his commitment to the cause even if that meant walking away from future projects.

“I knew in my heart that I needed to double down on my values and commit to what I believe is right for our community and our planet. I have committed to using my skills and creativity for a plant-based future; to open minds and, hopefully, to lessen the objections to this kind of change,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “What is crucial to enacting radical change is making decisions that may seem crazy to most. Hopefully, in the future, decisions like mine won’t feel so radical.”