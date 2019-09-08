January 2018
While news of their engagement didn’t become public until days before their September 2018 wedding, a source told Us that Phypers actually popped the question months earlier — before his divorce was finalized.
“Denise has been engaged to Aaron since January,” the insider told Us. “They have just kept it quiet because they didn’t want a lot of attention leading up to the wedding.”
Richards "is very much in love with Aaron, and he is absolutely devoted to her and her three daughters," the insider added.