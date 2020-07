July 2020

During a July 2020 episode of RHOBH, Brandi Glanville alleged that she had sex with Richards in April 2019. The Drinking and Tweeting author also claimed that Richards and Phypers had an open marriage. The actress denied all of Glanville’s accusations.

A source told Us at the time that the couple are “unbothered” by the show and “any speculation about their marriage because they know it’s solid.”