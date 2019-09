May 2019

The Starship Troopers actress admitted to Us in May 2019 that Phypers doesn’t always approve of her remarks on the Bravo hit.

“Well, let me just say, there have been a few things that I’ve said that [Aaron’s] been like, ‘Why did you say that, baby?’ And I’m like, ‘I know, I’m sorry,’” she explained. “But he knows me and he shakes his head and he loves me for that too and, you know, I’m a very honest person.”