9 p.m.
After a long day, the pair enjoy alone time: “We’ve been watching a lot of Netflix,” she says. “Tonight we’re watching Bill Burr.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.
Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.Back to top