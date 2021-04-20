News

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murder in George Floyd Case: Celebrities React

By
Chris Evans Celebrities React Derek Chauvin Verdict
 INSTAR Images
22
12 / 22
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Chris Evans

“Justice,” said the Avengers actor. “Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends.”

Back to top