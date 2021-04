Jimmy Kimmel

“I think we’re all grateful it went the way it did. In this case, the jury made the correct decision, a unanimous decision, which is a step in the right direction,” the television host said during Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I hope the verdict itself brings comfort to the family of George Floyd and all those who mourn his death.”

“I’d also like to say, Good luck in prison, Derek. You’ll need it,” Kimmel added. “That’s right. I hope you’re there for a very long time.”