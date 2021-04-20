News Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murder in George Floyd Case: Celebrities React By Eliza Thompson April 20, 2021 Shutterstock 22 4 / 22 Katy Perry The pop star tweeted, “Rest in JUSTICE George Floyd.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News