Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murder in George Floyd Case: Celebrities React

Stephen Colbert

“It’s hard to celebrate, because a man is still dead, but there is a sense of relief that at least this one injustice was not compounded with indifference,” the television host said during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which taped minutes after the verdict was announced.

“At least in this case, this man faces accountability,” he said about Chauvin. “But justice is a far more difficult goal. America still has a problem of over-policing and systemic racism. But hopefully, this is a step towards a future where police being held accountable for their actions isn’t headline material. And a hope that accountability today is a deterrent for tomorrow.”