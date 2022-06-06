June 2022

“I just love calling her my fiancée,” the Make Your Move actor exclusively told Us of his love. “I think that word now feels right to the way I feel and to my commitment to her and to our love and story and life together. … Hayley is The One.”

Derek gushed over Erbert, explaining how excited he is for the couple’s future. “I know she’s just going to be an amazing mother and amazing wife and she’s so thoughtful so caring, so loving,” he revealed. “Just seeing the way she is with our animals, I mean if she’s even a quarter of the way she is with our animals how she is with our kids I just can’t wait to see her be a mom.”