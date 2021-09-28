September 2021

During September 26’s Derek Hough: No Limit show, the choreographer playfully proposed to his longtime love on stage. The banter between the pair began after Erbert told Derek he made a “bad dad joke” and the two laughed about not having kids together yet.

“Want to change that?” Derek asked his girlfriend, to which she replied, “You gotta put a ring on it first!” The former pro cheekily continued, “We are in Las Vegas. Hold on, there’s wedding chapels and you can get divorced in the same day. This is unbelievable information that we need to look into immediately!”

The Make Your Move actor then dropped down to one knee to tie his shoes as Erbert said, “Oh, babe!” to which he responded, “I’m just playing.”