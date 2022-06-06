Does Anything Feel Different?

The DWTS judge revealed how excited he is to perform with Erbert during his Las Vegas residency now that they are engaged, teasing that their usual joking about their marriage status mid-show is no longer necessary.

“It’s quite funny because for my Vegas residency No Limit at the Venetian there was a little skit in the middle of the show where I basically fake proposed every night. It got the audience cheering, and then they were disappointed because I didn’t do it,” he told Us. “It was kind of a funny bit, so now we don’t have that.”

The Utah native noted that it is “so special to do something that you love with someone that you love.” Moving forward he is happy that the couple can still be together on stage night after night. “And now, to do it with my fiancée, it’s so special,” Hough said. “Dancing with her each night and sharing that stage with her and sharing it with the audience and sharing our love. It’s very unique and very special.”

See the newly-engaged couple perform as part of the Derek Hough: No Limit residency at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. The show goes through September 2022 — and tickets are available here.

With reporting by Diana Cooper